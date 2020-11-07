Mae Pearl Walters Doyle
Keysville, GA—Mae Pearl Walters Doyle, 77, wife of 57 years to the late Burney B. Doyle, entered into rest Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Hephzibah-Vance Cemetery with Reverend Brenda Tatum officiating.
Mrs. Doyle, daughter of the late Melvin Walters and Mae Goodson, was born at Camp Gordon, GA on May 28, 1943, and was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda L. Mims, and her granddaughter, Stephanie "Booter" Amerson.
She is survived by her children, Burney B. Doyle, Jr, of Keysville, Teresa Ann Bragg, of Waynesboro, Bernice Doyle Taylor (Bobby), of Hephzibah, Jeanne Doyle Glass (George), of Keysville, Sonya Turner (Mandy), of North Augusta, SC; her son-in-law, Glenn Mims, of Augusta; her brothers, Roy Walters (Evelyn), of Martinez, and Ivey Walters (Dorothy), of North Augusta; her sisters, Melvis Barfield (Parnell), of Augusta, and Eugenia Ashley, of West Virginia; twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020, from 1:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
