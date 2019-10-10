|
Mrs. Mae Rosa Green Norris
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Mae Rosa Green Norris, age 90, of 110 Amber Run Court, Warrenton passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Warrenton with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Johnny L. Hampton, Sr., officiating.
The Interment will be held in the Union Star Society Cemetery in Warrenton with the Repast to follow at the Moriah Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Warrenton. Public viewing of the body will begin on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon for additional public viewing. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 11:30 a.m. for the service.
