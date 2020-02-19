Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Maggie Johnson
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams Memorial C.M.E.
Maggie Johnson

Maggie Johnson Obituary
Maggie Johnson
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Maggie H. Johnson entered into rest on February 13, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church with Rev Dr. Dwayne Crew officiating. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Johnson, grandchildren, LaKisha Smtih and LaTisha Johnson, great grandchild, Kenneth Smith, aunt, Mary Johnson, daughter in-law, Yvonne Johnson, brother in-law, James (Aldenia) Johnson, sister in-law, Georgia Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
