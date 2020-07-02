Ms. Maggie Jones
Augusta, GA—Ms. Maggie Jones, 91, most beloved Aunt was called to eternal rest on June 28, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta Ga. She was a retired Homemaker. Funeral services will be held today Friday July 3, 2020 at 11 am at Friendship Baptist Church 2543 Deans Bridge Rd., Augusta Ga. Reverend Marion Williams officiating. Interment: Southview Cemetery, 1102 Nellieville Rd., Augusta Ga.
She leaves to cherish her memory 2 nephews, Alvin Williams, Michael Williams; niece, Valerie Givens; 5 great nieces, Cavada Robertson, Cynthia Givens, Alicia Williams, Starlisha (Terese) Kemp, and Valencia Williams; 3 great nephews, Samuel (Monique) Sapp, Jason (Scarlett) Rollen and Stanley Smith, 25 great-great nieces and nephews. Her external family members and caregivers, dear friends, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 3, 2020