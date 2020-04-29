Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel
Maggie Louise Hebbard


1942 - 2020
Maggie Louise Hebbard Obituary
Maggie Louise Hebbard
Harlem, Georgia—
Maggie Louise Brown Hebbard (78) of Harlem, GA entered into rest on April 28, 2020. Maggie was talented, artistic, unique, entertaining, and never met a stranger. She loved soap operas, yard sales, antiques, and Easter egg hunts. She spent her career at Gracewood State School and Hospital from which she retired. Maggie said that when her body finally wears out, her spirit will be flying around as a firefly or a hummingbird (she hadn't decided which yet). She left the following advice: "When you face or approach a task, or walk into a group, let it be known that you have arrived." And that she did.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Bertha Brown, sister Jeannette Broughton, and brothers Joe Byrd and Gordon Byrd. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lynn K. Hebbard, sister Linda Kelly (Jackie), brother Jimmy Brown (Diane), daughters Elizabeth Fulcher and Sherry Miller (Donald), son Randy Hebbard (Wendy), and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private memorial service will be held for the family following visitation. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Unsheltered International or 143 Ministries.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 30907, 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/30/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020
