Mrs. Maggie Robinson Nicholson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Maggie Robinson Nicholson, entered into rest August 23, 2020 at University Extended Care Westwood. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Colvin officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Nicholson a native of Edgefield County was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Earnest Williams, Jr., and Darrin C. (Tracey) Williams; five daughters, Geneva Williams, Gloria Walker, Deloris Childs, Velma Williams and Berlinda (Dennis) Morrison; a brother, Oscar W. (Martha) Robinson; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends Viewing will be held from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 27, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
