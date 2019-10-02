Home

Maison Anthony Alexandr Moore

Maison Anthony Alexandr Moore Obituary
Maison Anthony Alexandr Moore
Evans, GA—Maison Anthony Alexandr Moore entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakey Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Rex Wright officiating. Survivors are his parents, Anthony Belt II and Tori Moore; sister, Kamryn Rabb; brothers, Ethan Moore, Logan Moore; maternal grandmother, Linda Moore; paternal grandmother, Miyuki Belt; uncles, Christopher Moore, Terrence Belt; aunts, Nicole Boykins, Kenyira Hayes; and a host other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/03/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019
