|
|
Maison Anthony Alexandr Moore
Evans, GA—Maison Anthony Alexandr Moore entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakey Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Rex Wright officiating. Survivors are his parents, Anthony Belt II and Tori Moore; sister, Kamryn Rabb; brothers, Ethan Moore, Logan Moore; maternal grandmother, Linda Moore; paternal grandmother, Miyuki Belt; uncles, Christopher Moore, Terrence Belt; aunts, Nicole Boykins, Kenyira Hayes; and a host other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/03/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019