1/
Major Carolyn L. Hardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Major's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Major Carolyn L. Hardy
Augusta, GA—Major Carolyn L. Hardy, 72, entered into rest August 14, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Langley with Rev. Troy Nipper officiating.
Major Hardy was a teacher at Bettis Leadership Preparatory School and at Augusta Mini Theater. A violinist for Aiken Civic Orchestra, Choir Director for Valley Fair Baptist Church and Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. She served in the US Air Force as a Major.
Survivors include two daughters, Angelica Hardy & Jessica Hardy both of Graniteville; one sister, Sylvia Lake, Graniteville; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved