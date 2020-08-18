Major Carolyn L. Hardy
Augusta, GA—Major Carolyn L. Hardy, 72, entered into rest August 14, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Langley with Rev. Troy Nipper officiating.
Major Hardy was a teacher at Bettis Leadership Preparatory School and at Augusta Mini Theater. A violinist for Aiken Civic Orchestra, Choir Director for Valley Fair Baptist Church and Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. She served in the US Air Force as a Major.
Survivors include two daughters, Angelica Hardy & Jessica Hardy both of Graniteville; one sister, Sylvia Lake, Graniteville; and a host of other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 19, 2020