Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Major Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Ingram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major Ingram Obituary
Mr. Major Ingram
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Major Ingram, entered into rest April 1, 2020 at University Hospital. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Alvin Larke, Jr., officiating.. Mr. Ingram, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson High School. He worked for South Carolina Electric & Gas. Survivors include his wife, Lugenia Smith Ingram; two sons, Paul (Jutta) Evans, Jr., and Reginald Tubman; a brother, James (Rev. Mary) Ingram; four sisters, Beatrice Jackson, Cathy (Donald) Henley, Mary Lou Ingram and Eloise Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Elaine) Smith, Nathaniel (Donna) Smith, Dr. Rosa (Earl) Ishmal and Betty Jean Key; a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 5, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Major's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -