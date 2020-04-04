|
|
Mr. Major Ingram
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Major Ingram, entered into rest April 1, 2020 at University Hospital. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Alvin Larke, Jr., officiating.. Mr. Ingram, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson High School. He worked for South Carolina Electric & Gas. Survivors include his wife, Lugenia Smith Ingram; two sons, Paul (Jutta) Evans, Jr., and Reginald Tubman; a brother, James (Rev. Mary) Ingram; four sisters, Beatrice Jackson, Cathy (Donald) Henley, Mary Lou Ingram and Eloise Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Elaine) Smith, Nathaniel (Donna) Smith, Dr. Rosa (Earl) Ishmal and Betty Jean Key; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020