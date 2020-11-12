Major Jerry D. Ikner U.S. Army (Ret.)
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Mr. Jerry Donald Ikner, 76, loving husband of Mrs. Ann Davis Ikner.
Jerry was from Frisco City, AL and retired in Augusta as a Major after serving 20 years in the U.S. Army. He went on to work for 30 years at Milton Ruben retiring as General Manager. Jerry was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoying traveling, fishing and camping. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papa, pop, and brother.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Paul Ikner; daughter: Adonna Wright (Jeff); stepdaughter: Sherry Garnto (Jason); stepson: David Gay; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother: Larry Ikner (Pat); and sister-in-law: Carol Ikner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Juanita Lee Ikner, his twin brother, Douglas Ikner and granddaughter, Jessica Fulmer.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dewain French and Rev. Marcus Holt officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Cancer Center, 1411 Laney Walker Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30912 or to a church of your choice.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
