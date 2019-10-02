|
Major Richard Collins Weaver
Augusta, Georgia—Major Richard Collins Weaver, age 70, loving and devoted husband of Ethel Weaver for 47 years, exchanged time for eternity on September 29, 2019 at his home in Augusta, GA. He was born in Richmond County, Georgia on January 20, 1949 to the late Robert Bishop Weaver and Willie Mae Jefferson-Weaver and was preceded in death by his sister, Mina Weaver-Dease and his brother, Robert Edward Weaver.
Richard graduated from T.W. Josey High School in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War shortly after. He later joined the Richmond County Sheriff's Department and retired after 41 years of service. He was an active member of Newness of Life Missionary Baptist Church and served as Chairman of the Deacon Board for over 20 years. He was also an active member of the Augusta German Shepherd Dog Club for many years.
Richard will forever live on in the memory of his loving wife, Ethel Weaver; son, Richard Carloff Weaver (Shetara); daughter, Tigist Chara Slaton (Walter); grandchildren, Miles Ravi Slaton, Asia Michelle Weaver, Dennis J. Troutman, III and Ja'Kobi P.Troutman. He is also survived by four sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, Augusta, GA. Reverend John Grable will officiate. Interment will be in Newness of Life Baptist Church Cemetery.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019