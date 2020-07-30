Malcolm Neuwahl Luxenberg, M.D.
Augusta, GA—Malcolm (Mike) Neuwahl Luxenberg, M.D. entered into rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 84.
Dr. Luxenberg is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sandra Rosen Luxenberg, his son, Steven Luxenberg, M.D., daughter Cathy Barnard (David), and grandsons, Malcolm Barnard and Evan Barnard. He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice Luxenberg and Henrietta Neuwahl Luxenberg, and his sister, Joan Davis.
Dr. Luxenberg was born July 29, 1935 in Philipsburg, PA and grew up in Hollywood, FL. He attended Darlington Preparatory School in Rome, GA, Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, and received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Miami, in Miami, FL. He interned at Cincinnati General Hospital, served as a resident in Neurology at the University of Vermont Affiliated Hospitals, and completed a residency in Ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami, FL.
Dr. Luxenberg served in the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) as a Senior Surgeon and Deputy Chief of the Ophthalmology service at the USPHS Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was a faculty member in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Iowa, and also served as Chief of the Ophthalmology service at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, IA. From 1970-1972, he was in the private practice of ophthalmology in West Palm Beach, FL. In August, 1972, Dr. Luxenberg was appointed Professor & Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA and served in that capacity for 28 years, retiring in December 2000. During that time, he also served as Chief of the Ophthalmology Service at the Augusta VA Medical Center and as a consultant in Ophthalmology at the Dwight David Eisenhower Medical Center at Ft. Gordon.
Dr. Luxenberg was a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and received the Academy's Honor Award in 1976. He was a member of the Association of University Professors in Ophthalmology (AUPO) and served on its Board of Trustees and as President of the organization. Dr. Luxenberg also served as a director of the American Board of Ophthalmology, as a member of the Residency Review Committee for Ophthalmology (AMA-ACGME), and on the Editorial Board of the Archives of Ophthalmology. He was a member of the American Ophthalmological Society (AOS) and the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology. He also served on the Board of Directors and as President of the MCG Retirees Association.
Dr. Luxenberg was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal by the Department of the Army, and received the L.E. Brown Memorial Award from the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology, which established an annual Ethics Lecture in his name. As an alumnus of Darlington School, Dr. Luxenberg spearheaded the establishment of an annual, endowed "Class of 1953 Lectureship." He was the author or coauthor of more than 40 scientific articles, papers, and book chapters.
Dr. Luxenberg was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed tennis, fishing, raising camellias, vegetable gardening, good food, photography, and most of all, spending time and traveling with his beloved family. He was also very fond of all the family dogs.
Burial and memorial service plans are to be determined.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to:
Dr. Malcolm N. and Sandra R. Luxenberg Chair in Ophthalmology
Medical College of Georgia Foundation
720 St. Sebastian Way, Suite 150
Augusta, GA 30901
706-823-5500
Darlington School (Class of 1953 Lectureship Endowment)
ATTN: Vicki Vincent
Advancement Department
1014 Cave Spring Road
Rome, GA 30161
706-236-0408
The Augusta Chronicle - July 31, 2020