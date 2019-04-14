|
Malcolm I Page, M.D., 88, entered into rest on Thursday April 11, 2019 to rejoin his beloved wife, Madge. Dr Page was born in Detroit, Mi and after stays in Atlanta, Ga, Chicago, Il, and Cooperstown NY, made Augusta, Ga his family's home. During a distinguished 55 year medical career, he touched the lives of many patients, students, doctors, and friends along the way. Outside of medicine, he was an Anglophile, with a deep interest in Sir Winston Churchill and was an avid golfer. He was a member of West Lake County Club for 45 years and true happiness occurred when he had a few dollars in his pocket from the other members of the LDGA. Family members include : his sister, Anita Elaine Page of Livonia, MI; his sons, Malcolm I. Page, Jr. (Amy) of Plant City, FL and Leo C. Sutter III of Acworth, GA; son-in-law: Benn Goddard; and grandson; Brian Goddard of Raleigh, NC. Dr Page was preceded in death by his wife Madge and his daughter Cheryl Lynn Goddard. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to :Moffitt Cancer Center 12902 USF Magnolia Drive Tampa, FL 33612 or at Moffitt.org
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019