Graveside Services for Mr. Malcolm T. Hitt, 95, who entered into rest February 12, 2019 will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon in Magnolia Cemetery with Full Military Honors and Masonic Rites. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating.
Mr. Hitt was a life-long resident of North Augusta and member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta and the All Together Sunday School Class. He was a US Army Air Corp Veteran of WWII, a member of the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post #71, Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 AFM, Alee Shrine Temple, formerly served as a North Augusta volunteer firefighter and retired as a foreman with Federal Paper Board after 28 years of service. Mr. Hitt was an avid Clemson football and Duke basketball fan. He loved his family dearly and will be fondly remembered for always gathering the family together on special occasions.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Joy Dinkins Hitt; a daughter, Diane (Steve) Cartrett, Clarks Hill, SC; three sons, Otis M. Hitt, Augusta, GA, Larry (Dale) Hitt, Hepzibah, GA and Scott (Laura) Carpenter, Palm Harbor, FL; five grandchildren, Jason Hitt, Cory Cartrett, Henry Cartrett, Ashley (David) Poston and Keslyn Carpenter; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Goley, Wallis Hallman, Les Gotchell, Alfred Evans, Phillip Hawkins, members of the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post #71 and members of the Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 AFM.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2700 Rock Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019