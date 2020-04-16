|
|
Malcolm V. McPherson
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Graveside Services for Mr. Malcolm V. McPherson, 74, who entered into rest April 13, 2020, will be conducted in Sunset Hill Cemetery with Veteran Honors at a later date.
Mr. McPherson was a lifelong resident of North Augusta and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era. He retired from Ft. Gordon with 35 years of Civil Service and was a member of the Jessie C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post 71. Mr. McPherson was an avid U.S.C. football fan, enjoyed watching and playing golf. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Mr. McPherson was preceded in death by a son, Wade Verdery McPherson; his parents, Clarence and Mariah McPherson.
Survivors include a son, Chadwick (Beth) McPherson, Clarks Hill, SC; a brother, Orville "Scott" (Stephanie) McPherson, Augusta, GA; a sister, Linda (Dan) Harless, Ponte Vedra, FL; two grandchildren, Halle McPherson, Connor Wade McPherson; a great-granddaughter, Denali Cryzter; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jessie C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post 71, 333 East Spring Grove Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020