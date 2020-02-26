Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Mamie Bell Stephens Obituary
Mamie Bell Stephens
Hephzibah, Ga—Mrs. Mamie Bell Stephens, wife of Floyd Stephens, entered into rest Saturday, February 23, 2020 in University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Stephens leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Floyd Stephens; daughters, Octavia Bullock and Pamela Bullock; stepson, Floyd Stephens Jr; grandchildren, including a very devoted grandson, Antonio (D'Ayra) Bullock, three great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
The Memorial services for Mrs. Mamie Stephens will be published on a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
