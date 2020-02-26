|
Mamie Bell Stephens
Hephzibah, Ga—Mrs. Mamie Bell Stephens, wife of Floyd Stephens, entered into rest Saturday, February 23, 2020 in University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Stephens leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Floyd Stephens; daughters, Octavia Bullock and Pamela Bullock; stepson, Floyd Stephens Jr; grandchildren, including a very devoted grandson, Antonio (D'Ayra) Bullock, three great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
The Memorial services for Mrs. Mamie Stephens will be published on a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020