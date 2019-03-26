|
Funeral services will be held March 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, McCormick, SC. Brother Tyrone Fuller, Officiant. Burial will be in the City West Cemetery, Washington, Ga. She entered into rest at the McCormick Health and Rehabilitation Center, McCormick, SC. She was a native of Wilkes County. Survivors include, two sons, Ronald Rico Cox (Denise) and Willie Rogers Cox; two daughters, Janet Allen (Dexter) and Mamie Yelldell (David); one sister, Dorothy Mercier; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Norris W. Gunby Sr., Funeral Home, 465 Metasville Road, Lincolnton, Ga. (706)-359-4448.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019