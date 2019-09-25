Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
Trenton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Jefferson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Jefferson Obituary
Mamie Jefferson
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Mamie Lucille Jefferson, 92, of Senate Dr, entered into rest September 23, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Trenton, with Rev. Sammie L. Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends may call the funeral home after 1pm Friday. Survivors include one daughter, Addie (Bob) Pennamon, Augusta; two sons, Bennie (Marionette) Jefferson, Chesapeake, VA, & Alfred (Diane) Jefferson, Aiken; one brother, Sam (Minnie) Young, Washington Heights, ND; 2 Grandchildren; 6 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now