|
|
Mamie Jefferson
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Mamie Lucille Jefferson, 92, of Senate Dr, entered into rest September 23, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Trenton, with Rev. Sammie L. Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends may call the funeral home after 1pm Friday. Survivors include one daughter, Addie (Bob) Pennamon, Augusta; two sons, Bennie (Marionette) Jefferson, Chesapeake, VA, & Alfred (Diane) Jefferson, Aiken; one brother, Sam (Minnie) Young, Washington Heights, ND; 2 Grandchildren; 6 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019