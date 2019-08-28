|
Ms. Mamie Lee Johnson
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Mamie Lee Johnson was the daughter of the late Lizzie Mae (Perdue) and Handy Johnson. She was born in Jefferson County, GA. She departed this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. Mamie grew up in Augusta and graduated from Lucy C. Laney High School with the class of 1956. After graduating from Laney, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she was employed with the U.S. Government Printing Office. Mamie returned to Augusta in 1990 to assist with the care of her ailing father. Mamie loved the Lord and was a member of Saint John United Methodist Church. While back in Augusta, she worked at AARP and was a Foster Grandparent for many years. Prior to moving with her daughter and son-in-law, she resided in Saint John Towers (Senior Living). Mamie was tired after fighting so many years, and hurdling so many health obstacles. A journey indeed.
The family will have a private memorial service.
She leaves to adore her life, three daughters, Sheila (Willie) Paulk, Michelle and Sandra Johnson all of Augusta; her sister and family matriarch, Anne Willie McNealy, Washington, D.C.; sister, Ruth Winfrey, Bronx, NY; brother, Levon Johnson, Atlanta, GA; brother, Donnell Johnson and sister, Marietta McQueen, both of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Duane (Quianta), Lakia (Jason); Quinton (Tammie); Shenise (Jermaine); Myshia (Ralph); Marshall (Dianna); and Shekia (Lorenzo); 25 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; special friend, Fee Parker; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019