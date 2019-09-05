Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Mamie Lee Johnson Obituary
Ms. Mamie Lee Johnson
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Mamie Lee Johnson entered into rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
She leaves to adore her life, three daughters; Sheila (Willie) Paulk, Michelle Johnson and Sandra Johnson, all of Augusta, GA: five siblings; Anne Willie McNealy, Washington, D.C., Ruth Winfrey, Bronx, NY, Levon Johnson, Atlanta, GA, Donnell Johnson and Marietta McQueen, both of Augusta, GA: eight grandchildren; Duane (Quianta) Ashmon, Lakia Johnson, Waides (Erika) Ashmon, Quinton (Tammie) Ashmon, Shenise Johnson, Myshia Smith, Marshall Johnson, and Shekia Johnson: 25 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; special friend, Fee Parker, Augusta, GA: and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other friends.
The family will have a private memorial.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
