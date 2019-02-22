|
|
Ms. Mamie Lee Neely entered into rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Thompson Springhill AME Church,Matthews, Ga. with Reverend Willie Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Church Cemetery. Cherishing her memories are her sons, Patrick Neely ( Daphney Lawson), Rickey Neely; sisters, Wilhelmina ( Sylvester) Neely Grant, Mary Eva Neely; brother Robert Lee Neely; ten grandchildren; four great- grandchildren, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019