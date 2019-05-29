|
Mrs. Mamie Lou Pressley Johnson, of Aiken Avenue, entered into rest May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Chauncey A. Scott officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson, a native of Aiken County was a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the missionary and deaconess ministry.
Survivors include a son, Willie Johnson, Jr., (Stacy); four daughters, Valerie J. Cobb (Isaac), Mamie Suzette J. Thomas (Tyrone), Vivian J. Summers (Micheal) and Stephanie J. Moore (Horace); two sisters, Corrine Chavous; and Gladys Highsmith (Charlie) daughter-in-law, Shauntel Harris Johnson wife of the late CMSGT. Byran F. Johnson; 16 grandchildren and one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 29 to May 31, 2019