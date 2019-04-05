|
|
Mamie "Allene" Poole Brown, 86, loving wife of 50 years to the late Olin Bryan Brown III, went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Brandon Wilde in Evans. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held in the James Funeral Home Chapel at 11:30 A.M., Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, with the Reverend Todd Wiggins officiating. A private interment will follow at Ways Baptist Church Cemetery.
One of seven daughters born to the late Jennie Beasley Poole and the late D. Arthur Poole, Allene grew up on the family farm on Noah Station Road in Matthews. She attended and graduated from Wrens High School, where she played basketball. After graduating from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, she taught school in Evans after which she worked in the hospital library at Fort Gordon for ten years. The next 20+ years, Allene worked as the office manager and assisted her husband in running the O. B. Brown State Farm Insurance Agency in Augusta. As a young girl, Allene accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior while attending Woodland Baptist Church. She met the love of her life at the age of 16, marrying him at the age of 20 after he returned from serving in the military. They made their home in Augusta and she served her Lord by joining the fellowship of Hillcrest Baptist Church in 1956, where she taught and was director in the Children's Department for over 25 years. She also started the Church Library and served on many committees. In 1974, the family moved to the Stellaville farm. Allene loved to travel with her husband and to visit family and friends. After he passed, she became the activity or social director for her "Posse of Girls". She was very active and planned their outings-going out to eat, going to plays at the Ft. Gordon Theater and Bartow Schoolhouse, playing bridge, etc. She was a very loyal friend and always looked for and thought the best of everyone. Spending time with family was one of her greatest joys-she found great pleasure in planning and hosting their family get-togethers. Allene will be remembered for her sweet, loving spirit and beautiful smile-she always had a smile for everyone. Allene gave God the glory in all things and it was He who strengthened and brought her through the valleys of life. She has now gone home to be with her beloved in Glory, dearly missed by those she left behind.
Allene is also preceded in death by four sisters, Lillian Arnold, Florine Moses, Dorothy Jellison and Clara Preston. Survivors include her son, Sidney A. Brown (Cathy); two sisters, Margaret Rice and Elizabeth Carr; two grandchildren, Benjamin Brown and Bethany Brown; nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
Memorials in her honor can be made to the Hillcrest Baptist church Building Fund, 3045 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta GA 30906 or to - go to relay.acsevents.org and donate under Bethany Brown, Milledgeville.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral services at James Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:30 A.M. Saturday morning, April 6, 2019.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Allene Poole Brown.
This is the Relay Link:
http//http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY19SER?px=45414159&pg=personal&fr_id=91362&_ga=2.1209265.1831833815.1554390075-836542380.1554390075
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019