Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Mamie Lathan
More Obituaries for Mamie Lathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Reid Lathan

Mamie Reid Lathan Obituary
Mamie Reid Lathan
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mamie Reid Lathan entered into rest on Sunday August 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newberry Missionary Baptist Church, Lincolnton, Ga. with Reverend Willie White officiating.Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery.Survivors are her children; Robbie L.(James R.)Jordan, Belva Jean Howard, Carl Howard; sister, Mary A. Barrow; brother, James F. Reid, eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great- grandchildren; seven great- great grandchildren, and of a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019
