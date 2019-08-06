|
Mamie Reid Lathan
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mamie Reid Lathan entered into rest on Sunday August 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newberry Missionary Baptist Church, Lincolnton, Ga. with Reverend Willie White officiating.Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery.Survivors are her children; Robbie L.(James R.)Jordan, Belva Jean Howard, Carl Howard; sister, Mary A. Barrow; brother, James F. Reid, eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great- grandchildren; seven great- great grandchildren, and of a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019