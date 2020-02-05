|
Mrs. Mamie Ruth Jones
Augusta,, GA. —Mrs. Mamie Ruth Jones, wife of the late Robert Lee Jones, entered into rest in Select Specialty Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Fairfield Baptist Church, 1582 Ben Hatcher Road, Waynesboro, GA., eulogist, Reverend John F. Lumpkin, Sr. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Friday (the 7th) at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020