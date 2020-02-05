Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairfield Baptist Church
1582 Ben Hatcher Road
Waynesboro, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Ruth Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Ruth Jones Obituary
Mrs. Mamie Ruth Jones
Augusta,, GA. —Mrs. Mamie Ruth Jones, wife of the late Robert Lee Jones, entered into rest in Select Specialty Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Fairfield Baptist Church, 1582 Ben Hatcher Road, Waynesboro, GA., eulogist, Reverend John F. Lumpkin, Sr. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Friday (the 7th) at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -