Manfred Gross, son of Else and Hans Herman Gross of Kurtschlag, Germany, died peacefully among his family in North Augusta, South Carolina, Thursday afternoon, February 14th, Valentine's Day. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and love of pranks, his love of animals and music, and for having lived a big, adventurous life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61-years, Renate Gross and daughters Susi Garvin, Nancy Whitley and Julie Fellers, Son-in-law's Wayne Garvin, Johnny Whitley, and David Fellers and grandchildren, Jackson Whitley, Jake Whitley and Olivia Garvin.
Our entire family sincerely thanks the many Alliance Hospice Care team members for their care and assistance with Manfred.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held June 21, 2019.
