Manuel Ito


1956 - 2019
Manuel Ito Obituary
Manuel Ito
Hephzibah, Georgia—Entered into rest on July 26, 2019 Mr. Manuel Villena Ito, husband of Mrs. Nora Kea Ito of Hephzibah GA. Funeral service will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Thomas L. King Chapel with Rev. Larry Beam officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park with full military honors. The family will receive friends Friday August 9, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Mr. Ito was a retired Staff Sergeant from the Army. He served during Desert Storm and Somalia. He was also a communications contractor for American Eagle Enterprises.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Jamie (Cassie) Ito of Hephzibah GA, one daughter Brandi (Jay) Robinson of Keysville GA, two brothers Angel and Ramon Ito both of Carson CA, two sisters Imelda Barnum and Lenora Bajo both of Carson CA, and ten grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019
