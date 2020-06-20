Marcelle Antoinette Rochon
Palm Beach, FL—Marcelle Antoinette Rochon passed away peacefully Sunday morning May 17, 2020 praying the rosary with her son, Donald.
Marcelle was born January 20, 1923 in Lawrence, Massachusetts and lived a long and fruitful 97 years. She loved to entertain and was always ready to go shopping.
Marcelle went to meet the Lord and her predeceased husband: Henry; and brothers: Edmund, Donald and Roland. She leaves behind her son: Donald (Maria); daughter: Susan; granddaughter: Yvette (Bill ) Brown; grandson: David Rochon; and great-grandchildren: Sophia Rose, Noah David, and Gemma Grace.
A burial service will be held in Augusta, GA at a future date where she will be interred next to Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Ladies Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813 or Elks Auxiliary, 205 Elkdom Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
