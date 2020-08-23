1/
Marcelle Tyson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcelle Tyson
Augusta, GA—Marcelle Sanders Tyson died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.
She was born August 31, 1931, and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Tyson, son Thomas Rike Tyson, brother Michael Sanders and sister Charlene. She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son at 2:00 P.M., followed by entombment at Westover Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
02:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved