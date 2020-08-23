Marcelle Tyson
Augusta, GA—Marcelle Sanders Tyson died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.
She was born August 31, 1931, and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Tyson, son Thomas Rike Tyson, brother Michael Sanders and sister Charlene. She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son at 2:00 P.M., followed by entombment at Westover Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
