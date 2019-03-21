Home

Marcellus T. Flores

Marcellus T. Flores Obituary
Mr. Marcellus T. Flores entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 4 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating. Preceding him in death were maternal grandmother, Anna Dink Boardman and paternal grandmother, Lillie Mae Scott. Survivors are his mother, Katrina Hope Ciccio; father, Bobby Burley Scott; sisters, Amari Ciccio, Z'Kyhia Few; brothers, Treyvon Ciccio, Demontrez McCladdie; maternal grandfather, Frank Ciccio; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
