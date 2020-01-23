|
Marcia Gutierrez
Augusta, GA—Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Marcia Alvarez Gutierrez, 82, was a passionate and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Born Marcia Alvarez DuRant in New York, her parents took her to Mexico when she was still a baby. Her can-do attitude gave her children, and many who knew her, a sense that they could achieve anything they set their minds to. Traveling was one of her passions. For vacations, she would load the five children in the Renault minivan (or whichever current vehicle), camping gear and a cooler and set off from Mexico City to different parts of the country and, at times, to the US, Canada and even Panama.
Education was paramount. She made sure the children learned both English and Spanish. Always trying new activities, she encouraged her kids to do the same at times a little out of the box, like flying. All her children completed college degrees thanks to that encouragement. Her love for knowledge also showed in the fact that she was not afraid to speak her mind and had animated discussions about topics she had a passion for.
She showed up to as many activities as possible in support of her children and, later on, her grandchildren.
Celebrations were always big for her as she loved to cook for many. With an open door policy, she made everyone feel welcome in her home, at her table and in her family. She was always willing to help friends, family and strangers alike.
Marcia is survived by her children: Marcia G. Smith (Andy), Dr. Yeini Enriqueta Thompson (Jorge), Ian Carlos Gutierrez (Elena), Wendy Griselda Gutierrez, and Brenda Alma Gutierrez (Juan Carlos); 14 grandchildren: Carmen Thora, Ian Fernando, Luis Enrique, Yazmin Anariki, Jorge Carlos, Dana, Lisa, Marcos, Naomi Veronica, Mekela Kamali, Alexis Josie, Carlo Aldebaran, Oscar, Adrian Emerson; and sister: Adria Alvarez. In addition to her husband, Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, she was preceded in death by her brother Ramon Alvarez.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 1/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020