Marcia Kalakikos
Grovetown, Georgia—Marcia Kalakikos, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 68, on June 3, 2020 at her residence.
Marcia was born in West Point, NY to James and Elaine Andrews and was a graduate of Petersburg Highschool in Petersburg, VA. She went on to receive a BSN from Valdosta State and a MSN from the Medical College of Nursing. Marcia served the Augusta area as an emergency nurse for over 25 years, including time in the burn unit before eventually retiring as a Case Manager for Humana. She loved tennis, fishing, and playing cards.
Marcia was preceded in death by her daughter Ashley Kalakikos King. She is survived by her husband Michael Kalakikos, siblings Patricia Linthicum and Larry Andrews, daughter Jennifer Kalakikos, and grandchildren Bailey Kalakikos and Michael King.
Immediate funeral services will be private with celebration of life to be announced at a safer time.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/07/2020
Grovetown, Georgia—Marcia Kalakikos, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 68, on June 3, 2020 at her residence.
Marcia was born in West Point, NY to James and Elaine Andrews and was a graduate of Petersburg Highschool in Petersburg, VA. She went on to receive a BSN from Valdosta State and a MSN from the Medical College of Nursing. Marcia served the Augusta area as an emergency nurse for over 25 years, including time in the burn unit before eventually retiring as a Case Manager for Humana. She loved tennis, fishing, and playing cards.
Marcia was preceded in death by her daughter Ashley Kalakikos King. She is survived by her husband Michael Kalakikos, siblings Patricia Linthicum and Larry Andrews, daughter Jennifer Kalakikos, and grandchildren Bailey Kalakikos and Michael King.
Immediate funeral services will be private with celebration of life to be announced at a safer time.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/07/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.