Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Marcia Smith Obituary
Marcia Smith, 65, of Augusta, Georgia, died peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Camellia Walk Assisted Living Facility in Evans. She was born on November 29, 1953, in Albany, NY.

She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Irene Smith and her brother, Jay Smith, all of Kinderhook, NY. She is survived by her sisters: Jacqueline Kosa (George) of Hudson, NY, Renee Smith of Hudson, NY, and JoAnn Smith of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by nieces Melissa Scheriff (Brian), Amelia Scheriff, and Gina Moon (Andy); as well as nephews Brandon Dunn, Bailey Dunn, Colby LaPorto, and Hunter Scheriff.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. at Christ Church Presbyterian with Rev. Robbie Hendrick, Dr. John Oliver, and Dr. George Murray officiating. The family will receive friends at the church in Covenant Hall before the service, beginning at 11:00 A.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church, Presbyterian, 4201 Southern Pines Drive, Evans, GA 30809.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 17, 2019
