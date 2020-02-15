|
Marcus Cason
Grovetown, Georgia,—Mr. Marcus Gerald "Marc" Cason, 57, entered into rest February 15, 2020.
Marc grew up in Thomson, Georgia, graduated from Thomson High School and later received a degree from Augusta Tech. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Thomson. He worked with Columbia Nitrogen, PCS and Nutrien for over 20 years. Marc enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, computers, and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Richard C. Cason and brother, Jeff Cason.
Survivors include his wife, Laura McTier Cason; mother, Ruby Harbin (Harold) of Evans, GA; daughters, Kellie Riddle (Kelly) of Knoxville, GA, Brooke Maner (Matt) of Augusta, GA; sister, Kay Harden of Evans, GA; grandchildren, Haley Richards, Carter Richards, Laila Maner; stepchildren, Michelle Harpstrite (Terry) of Warrenton, Mike McTier (Christie) of Harlem, GA; step grandchildren, Dalton McTier, Gracie McTier, and Tyler Harpstrite.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Its is the family's request that memorial contributions to the .
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the Cason family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020