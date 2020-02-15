Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Cason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Cason


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Cason Obituary
Marcus Cason
Grovetown, Georgia,—Mr. Marcus Gerald "Marc" Cason, 57, entered into rest February 15, 2020.
Marc grew up in Thomson, Georgia, graduated from Thomson High School and later received a degree from Augusta Tech. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Thomson. He worked with Columbia Nitrogen, PCS and Nutrien for over 20 years. Marc enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, computers, and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Richard C. Cason and brother, Jeff Cason.
Survivors include his wife, Laura McTier Cason; mother, Ruby Harbin (Harold) of Evans, GA; daughters, Kellie Riddle (Kelly) of Knoxville, GA, Brooke Maner (Matt) of Augusta, GA; sister, Kay Harden of Evans, GA; grandchildren, Haley Richards, Carter Richards, Laila Maner; stepchildren, Michelle Harpstrite (Terry) of Warrenton, Mike McTier (Christie) of Harlem, GA; step grandchildren, Dalton McTier, Gracie McTier, and Tyler Harpstrite.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Its is the family's request that memorial contributions to the .
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the Cason family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/16/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -