Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church
Appling, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Dion Perry


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Dion Perry Obituary
Mr. Marcus Dion Perry
Evans, GA—Funeral service for Mr. Marcus Dion Perry, 30, of Evans will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church, Appling; pastor: Rev. Dr. Byron Knapper with Rev. Dr. Jesse W. Johnson officiating. Interment: Canaan of Galilee BC Cemetery, Appling. Repast: Windmill Plantation Clubhouse, Evans. Survivors: parents, Hubert and Stephanie Perry, Evans; brother, Malcolm Hunter Perry; maternal grandmother, Lillie (Wayne) Little of AL; maternal grandfather, Eddie Hunter of AL; honorary mom, Edwina Perry; co-support moms, Shirley Perry, Angela Perry and Kimberly Jordan; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, supportive church families and medical personnel. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave 599 Country Place Lane, Evans at 12:15 p.m. Viewing: Friday, (02/21/20) from 12-7 p.m. resuming on Saturday (02/22/20) from 9-11 a.m. at funeral home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/21/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -