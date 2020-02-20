|
|
Mr. Marcus Dion Perry
Evans, GA—Funeral service for Mr. Marcus Dion Perry, 30, of Evans will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church, Appling; pastor: Rev. Dr. Byron Knapper with Rev. Dr. Jesse W. Johnson officiating. Interment: Canaan of Galilee BC Cemetery, Appling. Repast: Windmill Plantation Clubhouse, Evans. Survivors: parents, Hubert and Stephanie Perry, Evans; brother, Malcolm Hunter Perry; maternal grandmother, Lillie (Wayne) Little of AL; maternal grandfather, Eddie Hunter of AL; honorary mom, Edwina Perry; co-support moms, Shirley Perry, Angela Perry and Kimberly Jordan; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, supportive church families and medical personnel. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave 599 Country Place Lane, Evans at 12:15 p.m. Viewing: Friday, (02/21/20) from 12-7 p.m. resuming on Saturday (02/22/20) from 9-11 a.m. at funeral home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020