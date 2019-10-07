|
Marcus Gerald Wren
Grovetown, Georgia—Gerald Wren, father of Mark Gerald and Byron Ray, adopted daughter Brittany Luke, and husband of 59 years to Rita Wren, passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
He graduated from Academy of Richmond County and proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La. He worked at Columbia Nitrogen, MAU Staffing and Yearwood Speed and Custom.
He was blessed to have spent his life with his family and friends traveling and sightseeing, but his favorite place was home with his beloved sons and family.
He is survived by his wife Rita and sons, Mark Gerald and Byron Ray, and his girl Brittany; one brother, Ray B. Wren (Ann); his nieces, Casey and Brittany and nephew, Jason.
A special thanks to his caregivers Charlotte Lowe, Lillie Cummings and his 24/7 helper, James Wallace.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Philadelphia United Methodist Church with the Pastors, James Hyder and Paul Bradford officiating. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Guillebeau, James Wallace, Sammy Doolittle, Calvin Hall, Benny Long, Howard Justice and Joe Patrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Busy Bees Quilters c/o Philadelphia UMC, 780 Old Louisville Road, Harlem, GA 30814.
