Marcus Sayas
Augusta, GA—Marcus Sayas, 27, entered into rest Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.
Marcus was born November 4, 1993 in Fort Stewart, Georgia, lived most of his life in Augusta, Georgia.
He is survived by his parents, Alexander Sayas (Mitzi); Linda Austin Stewart (John); daughter, Aeris Sayas and her mother (Alainey Stanley); brother, Christopher Sayas (Natasha); maternal grandmother, Maria Vasquez and a host of other family members.
There will be no services held at this time.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/29/2020