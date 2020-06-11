Mr. Marcus Taylor
Augusta, GA—Mr. Marcus Taylor, husband of Quin Prince Taylor entered into rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.