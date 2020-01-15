|
Margaret Anderson Cooper
Augusta, GA—Margaret Anderson Cooper, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 13, 2020. Margaret was the wife of Russell Cooper, the love of her life, and they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last year. Margaret was dedicated to her son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her entire family; they were her whole world.
Margaret was a proud retiree of the King Mill in downtown Augusta, GA. She was an active member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church for more than 50 years. It was her desire to be remembered for her love of Jesus Christ and her fierce devotion to her family. Her family will miss her delicious cooking and the many hours spent together enjoying meals prepared with so much of her love. Margaret… our "Nanny" ... was a loving, energetic, funny, and spunky lady who will live in our hearts forever. We have many treasured memories with her and we are so fortunate to have had her as our own for so long.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Russell Cooper, who will miss her more than words can express; her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Patsy Cooper; her three granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Tara and Shishir Chokshi, Amy and Nate Baker, and Dana and Greg Brady; six great-grandchildren, Zoe, Meera, Cooper, Abbigail, Priyanka, and Layla Grace; and Jessie Breazeale, a cousin as dear as a daughter and Jessie's family, Scott and Gabrielle Steves and their son, Jordan, Ronnie and Becky Breazeale and their son Rhys; her sisters-in-law, Dot Anderson, Georgia Mae Anderson, Regis Cooper, and Marian Pardue; and her brother-in-law, Robert Oswald; there are numerous other nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends that she deeply loved and who love her. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lessie Anderson, her brothers, Haskell Anderson and Frank Anderson, and her sister, Kathryn Oswald; and many beloved family members who have gone on before her.
The family wants to express deepest gratitude and love to Carol Henschel for her constant and careful watch over our family as we went through these very hard last days and Mary Kirkland for her kind care and love. The family would also like to thank Nanny's hospice nurses, Toya, Jason, Jean, and Sherri, for the gentle care given over the last days of her life.
The family will receive friends at Platt's Funeral Home on Crawford Avenue in Augusta on Saturday, January 18, from 10:00 am to noon. A celebration of life service will be held that same day at noon. The Reverend Joe Thompson and Reverend Bert Daniel will officiate.
Pallbearers will be her great-grandson, Cooper Brady, her grandsons-in-law, Shishir Chokshi, Nate Baker, and Greg Brady; Scott and Jordan Steves; Ronnie Breazeale; and Jerry Kirkland. Her nephews will be honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you kindly make donations to Crawford Avenue Baptist Church in memory of Margaret Anderson Cooper.
