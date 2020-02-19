|
|
Margaret B. Wilson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Margaret B. Wilson, of Hickman Road, died Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Platt's Funeral Home, Crawford Avenue, with the Rev. Dewey Jones officiating. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Wilson, a native of Augusta, retired from the Richmond County Board of Education and was a life-long member of Druid Park Bible Church and an honorary member of the Masters City Riders.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur J. Wilson; her parents, Thomas Claude Brown and Julia Bush Brown; and her sister, Julia Etta Bryant.
Survivors include her grandson, James (Lynn) Bartlett; five step-grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; two great-great grandsons; and lifetime friends, Joyce Weil and Betty Beard.
Pallbearers will be Mark Coleman, Dennis Carraway, Jim Naylor, Danny Beard, and members of the Masters City Riders.
Memorials may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Georgia, Inc., PO Box 2553, Evans, GA, 30809.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
