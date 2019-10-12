Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Margaret Black


1923 - 2019
Margaret Black Obituary
Margaret Black
Martinez, Georgia—Margaret Black, 97, entered into rest October 11, 2019 at her residence, she is the wife of the late W.J. Black.
She was a member of Abilene Baptist Church and Emory Sayer's Sunday School Class. A special thanks to Regency Hospice, Nikki, Cassie, Lori and Chaplain Ellis Moore.
She is survived by her son's Philip Black (Gloria); Robert Black (Bonnita); sister Ruth Feifer; brother Lewis T. Beckum (Ronnie); three granddaughters, six great grandchildren, one great great-grandson. Several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Burnett, and Wilma Beckum.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
