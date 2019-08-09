Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Margaret Bryant (Peggy) Diacetis


1931 - 2019
Margaret (Peggy) Bryant Diacetis
AIKEN, SC—On August 9, 2019, Margaret (Peggy) Bryant Diacetis, 88, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven. Margaret was born January 18, 1931, in McTier Township, Aiken County, South Carolina, and retired from St. Augustine General Hospital, St. Augustine, FL. She and her husband returned to Aiken in 1986.
She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville, SC where memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019. The family will receive visitors at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American , PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312 or St. John United Methodist Church, 18 Gregg Street, Graniteville, SC 29829.
In addition to her parents, Elzie and Gladys Bryant, she was predeceased by her husband, Carmen Vincent (Dee) Diacetis and her brother, E. Marion Bryant.
Survivors include her children, C. Wayne Diacetis (Margaret) of Blairsville, GA, Sandra D. Korey (Ronald) of Aiken, SC, and Larry M. Diacetis (Kay) of Augusta, GA; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Dee Diacetis, Melissa Korey Carr, Patrick Scott Korey, Jason Eric Korey, and Bryan Allen Diacetis; 9 great-grandchildren.
May heaven rejoice as another child has gone home.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Diacetis family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/11/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
