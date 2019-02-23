Entered into rest Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Mrs. Margaret Crenshaw Moye, 93, loving wife to the late Charles I. Moye.



Mrs. Moye was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and was in the George Ballentine Sunday School Class. Margaret was also a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 3200.



Mrs. Moye is survived by 3 daughters: Frances Moye Register Drown (Dave); Arlene Moye Hogan (Wayne); and Caryl Moye Pender (the late Douglas Pender); grandchildren: Andy Hogan, Jon Hogan, Laura Kathryne Hogan, Kim Smith, Wes Register and 10 great grandchildren; one sister: Martha Wehrle. She is predeceased in death by sisters: Dorothy Powell, Mary Gault, and Elise Masters; brothers: Cluese Crenshaw, Joe Crenshaw, Bill Crenshaw, and Vic Crenshaw.



During WWII Margaret worked at Lockheed Martin in San Diego where she assembled aircraft parts. Family was very important to Margaret. She was a homemaker - an excellent southern cook and seamstress. She owned a florist for several years in North Augusta. She and Charlie were married over 76 years and traveled extensively for 20 years.



Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Storey Chapel with Rev. Will Dyer and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. Pallbearers will be: Ted Weatherred, Wayne Masters, Ray Crenshaw, Gene Cross, Richie Moye, and Brian Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the George Ballentine Sunday School Class. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until time of service at the Storey Chapel. Memorials may be made to Trinity Outreach, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, Ga 30904 or First Baptist Church Youth Program, 3500 Walton Way Ext. Augusta, Ga 30909



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019