Mrs. Margaret D. Sumner
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Margaret D. Sumner, 89, entered into rest November 28, 2019. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 pm. Graveside Services will be private.
Mrs. Sumner was a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, having made North Augusta her home for the past 59 years. She enjoyed bird watching, knitting and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Romaine Dreyer and Gladys Grayson Dreyer; her husband, William Thomas Sumner; a sister, Betty Koopman.
Survivors include three sons, Bill (Julie) Sumner, Lexington, SC, Michael Sumner, North Augusta, SC and Joe Sumner, Martinez, GA; one daughter, Peggy (Wayne) Cooper, North Augusta, SC; four grandchildren, Patricia Martin, Ashlyn Cooper, Grayson (Anna) Sumner and Ivey Sumner; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Gerhard, David Martin and Wyatt Sumner.
Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 9012 South Pine Street, Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019