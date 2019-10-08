|
|
Margaret Daniel
Augusta, GA—Margaret was born August 31, 1948 in Jacksonville, FL to Dillard L. and Jeannette S. Nix. She passed into her Savior's arms on October 8, 2019. Having graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism; she enjoyed many varied occupations including journalism, social work, realtor, loving mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and the Grace Bible Class. She was also a founding member of the Rivergate Garden Club, a member of Women of Philanthropy, Symphony Guild, Sacred Heart Cultural Center and the Ladies Bible Study at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley, NC.
Her love for people was her most outstanding trait. The sparkle in her eyes was contagious. She would do anything for anyone and loved being a connector of people; helping them to use those connections to better themselves whether in business, Bible study or socially. Warren and Margaret just celebrated their 49th anniversary. After a short tour in the Army, they moved to Augusta in 1970. She loved Augusta and Sapphire Valley, where they have homes. She will be missed by many, but her spirit and love will continue through her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Warren Daniel; daughter: Kate (Jim) Vinyard; son; Drew (Carey) Daniel; grandchildren: Andrew, Baker, and Anne Harper Daniel, James, Kaitlin, and Maggie Vinyard – her namesake.
A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Augusta on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Grace Class, The Birthday Girls, The Bunko Babes and The Swartz-Mortaclumb Society. The family will receive friends at Thomas Poteet & Son Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Augusta: P.O. Box 14789, Augusta, Ga 30919.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 10/9/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019