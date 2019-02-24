|
Went to be with her Lord and Savior at her daughter's home on Friday, February 22, 2019, Ms. Margaret Ehrhardt Ruckle was 88 years old.
Ms. Ruckle is a native of Ehrhardt, SC, but grew up in Augusta, GA. She retired from the City of Augusta after 30 years of service. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and attending bible study. Margaret was a member of St. James and Marvin United Methodist Churches.
Family members include daughters: Rynda Sue Culbreth (Roy), the late Robin Ruckle Shoemaker; grandchildren: Trampus Walker (Shawna), Adam Troy Walker (Melissa) and Kristin Adele Brock (Steven); five great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Sonny Barnard officiating.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019