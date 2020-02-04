|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Chapman
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Chapman entered into rest on Wednesday, January, 29, 2020.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Andre L. Clanton; pastor. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors includes her daughter; Sherlonda Chapman; sister, Janice( John) Boyd; brothers, Ruben( Gretchen) Chapman III, Ronald Chapman; uncles, Thomas( Janie) Green, Johnny Lambert; sister- in- law Sandra Green; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020