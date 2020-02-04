Home

Margaret Chapman
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church
Margaret Elizabeth Chapman
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Chapman entered into rest on Wednesday, January, 29, 2020.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Andre L. Clanton; pastor. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors includes her daughter; Sherlonda Chapman; sister, Janice( John) Boyd; brothers, Ruben( Gretchen) Chapman III, Ronald Chapman; uncles, Thomas( Janie) Green, Johnny Lambert; sister- in- law Sandra Green; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
