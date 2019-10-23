|
Margaret Ellenor "Bill" Keller Smith
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Margaret Ellenor "Bill" Keller Smith, 84, entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2019. Graveside Services will be conducted October 26, 2019 at 11 o'clock in Shady Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Cameron, SC with The Honorable Reverend Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. and Keller Kissam (Bill's Nephew) officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.Ms. Smith was a resident of North Augusta, SC, for the past 65 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the Stillwell Class. Ms. Smith graduated from Cameron High School in Cameron, SC, and received her degree in business from Newberry College. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Adam and Mellie Way Keller. Survivors include her son, Dr. Johnny Smith (Karen) of Lexington, SC, daughter, Linda Smith Gay of Chattanooga, TN, three grandchildren, Meg (Gay) Evans (Ross), Matt Gay (Sara), Bianca Smith; two great-grandchildren, Maggie Evans and Math Gay; a step-grandchild, Nemi Fiaschi (Andrea); a step-great-grandchild, Mia Fossi; a sister, Maud Kissam (LC), and brother, Buddy Keller (DeWees) both of Creston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o W. C. Holman, Jr., 1478 Old Number 6 Hwy, Cameron, SC 29030 or Grace United Methodist, 639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841.Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
