Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ellenor Keller "Bill" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ellenor Keller "Bill" Smith Obituary
Margaret Ellenor "Bill" Keller Smith
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Margaret Ellenor "Bill" Keller Smith, 84, entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2019. Graveside Services will be conducted October 26, 2019 at 11 o'clock in Shady Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Cameron, SC with The Honorable Reverend Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. and Keller Kissam (Bill's Nephew) officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.Ms. Smith was a resident of North Augusta, SC, for the past 65 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the Stillwell Class. Ms. Smith graduated from Cameron High School in Cameron, SC, and received her degree in business from Newberry College. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Adam and Mellie Way Keller. Survivors include her son, Dr. Johnny Smith (Karen) of Lexington, SC, daughter, Linda Smith Gay of Chattanooga, TN, three grandchildren, Meg (Gay) Evans (Ross), Matt Gay (Sara), Bianca Smith; two great-grandchildren, Maggie Evans and Math Gay; a step-grandchild, Nemi Fiaschi (Andrea); a step-great-grandchild, Mia Fossi; a sister, Maud Kissam (LC), and brother, Buddy Keller (DeWees) both of Creston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o W. C. Holman, Jr., 1478 Old Number 6 Hwy, Cameron, SC 29030 or Grace United Methodist, 639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841.Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/24/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now