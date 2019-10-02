|
Margaret Fulcher Turner
Hephzibah, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, October 2, 2019, Mrs. Margaret F. Turner, 97, loving wife of the late Joseph Edward Turner, Jr.
Mrs. Turner was a dedicated member of Hephzibah Baptist Church for over 80 years, where she taught Sunday school. Another part of her ministry there was folding bulletins and preparing meals. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Mrs. Turner worked in the Human Resources Department at Gracewood State School and Hospital, retiring after 27 years. She also served as Past President and Chaplain of the Hephzibah Lion's Club.
Family members include: son, Thomas Eugene Turner (Felicia); grandchildren: Jason Scott Turner, John Holmes (Ashlie) and Lauren Harter; great-grandchildren: Rob Gault, Jacob Holmes, Madyson Wilson and Kyah Harter; and many other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Hephzibah Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Wren officiating. Burial will follow at Hephzibah City Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the TEL Sunday School Class.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hephzibah Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 2527 GA-88, Hephzibah Ga 30815.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the church. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
