|
|
Margaret Fulmer Storey
Langley , SC—Mrs. Margaret Fulmer Storey, 99, of Langley, SC, widow of Jesse W. Fulmer and Forest Storey, Sr., entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Ruby Holtsizer Seliester. She retired form King Mill. Mrs. Storey was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, the Morning Glory Sunday School Class and the Ivey Senior Club. She enjoyed gospel music and cooking.
In addition to her husbands and parents, family members include her children Robert R. "Rudy" Fulmer and his wife Marion, Clearwater, SC, Billy L. Fulmer, Augusta, GA and the late Sandra Griffin, sister, the late Dorothy Taylor, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death was a grandson, Bobby Fulmer.
Friends will be greeted by the family on Monday, September 30, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Bath, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock at the church. Drs. Harold Herd and Roy Head will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Ron Durden, Harold Cain, Sr., Harold Cain, Jr., Jimmy Bagwell, Doug Silas and Donnie Swearingen.
If so desired, memorials may be made Pine Grove Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank NHC for the kind and compassionate care shown and given to Mrs. Storey during her five year stay.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019